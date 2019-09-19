Celebration for over-50's at special event in Skegness

Skegness' senior citizens are being invited to get together for a cuppa to celebrate National Older Person's Day.

A special event is being held at St Paul’s Baptist Church, on October 1, hosted by TED Ageing Better in East Lindsey.

Attendees are invited to meet the TED team, delivery partners and other key organisations from East Lindsey at this free event .

They are welcome to visit at any time throughout the day, with refreshments available, to collect information about what is delivered nearby and also share their own history on the day.

The event will consist of stand holders, refreshments and biscuits, Over 50s life/story-telling and a craft activity to capture the imagination of East Lindsey’s over 50’s.

If you are interested, pop along to St Paul’s Baptist Church at 19 Beresford Avenue, Skegness, from 10am until 1pm

To find out more please call 01529 301966 or email ted@communitylincs.com