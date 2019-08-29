Cash for community groups in Burgh le Marsh

Community groups in Burgh-le-Marsh are being invited to apply for funding following a successful bid by a children's centre.

Sunshine Children’s Centre has received a £250 Community Grant to help buy a new three-seater pushchair, which will enable them to take more children out on visits to the park, shops, windmill and walks around the village.

The award was made by East Lindsey District Councillor for Burgh le Marsh, Jimmy Brookes. He said: “After talking to Lisa Broomfield the manager of Sunshine Children’s Centre about the project, I knew that this was a fantastic project and exactly what I was looking for to award part of my councillor Community Grant.

"This will enable the staff to take more Children outside and enjoy our glorious village.

“I still have 3 more grants of £250 to be awarded, please contact me if you feel you have a project that would directly benefit residents of Burgh Le Marsh.”

Other community grants awarded in the area include:

Alford Councillors Graham Marsh and Sarah Devereux have awarded £1000 between them to Huttoft Playing Field Association to assist with purchasing two picnic tables to be placed on the playing field.

For more information about the Grants, please contact the relevant Councillors. Contact information can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/councillors. You can email Coun Brookes at Jimmy.brookes@e-Lindsey.gov.uk