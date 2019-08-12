Carnival parade in Skegness reaches for the stars

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Skegness to watch a space themed parade of floats and entertainers - marking lift-off for Carnival Week.

The parade on Sunday celebrated 50 years since man landed on the moon, with Skegness Girl Guides scooping the Ann Hall Trophy for the best float.

For carnival committee chairman Gary Starr it was his final parade before handing over the responsibility for the popular annual event to a successor - and he couldn't be more pleased with how it went

"This year’s Skegness Carnival was the biggest and best we’ve seen," he said. "We had more groups and businesses take part in the parade, several marching bands, vintage vehicles and amazing floats.

"It’s incredible to see how the support has grown over the year’s. Tower Gardens was equally as busy with the most stalls we’ve ever had, over 55 stalls and attractions plus the baby show sponsored by Nicolas Nursery World was very busy and very well attended.

"The Ann Hall award for best float went to the Girl Guides for their incredible float they created this year.

"Even a little rain couldn’t dampen our spirits and the atmosphere was incredible! Now after 3 years it’s time for me to hand over the reigns and step down as Chairman. It’s been an incredible challenge rebuilding the event which when I started was on the verge of ending completely.

"Along with the new committee we have managed to re energise the excitement of the carnival parade and keep the tradition alive.

"It has been extremely difficult at times and every year gets more expensive and more complicated to put on, but I’m sure the hard working committee will continue to build the event and I look forward to seeing it in the future.

"I’d like to personally thank all the committee, volunteers and sponsors who have helped me in my time as chairman, we couldn’t of done all this without you. And so with a happy and content heart, I hand over the carnival to the next generation.

"Please support it, please help where you can and be part of the solution in helping keep the parade going. "

Carnival Week continues on Wednesday in Tower Gardens with the 999 Day. There will also be a pet show sponsored by Digbys at 11am and a dog show from 12noon..

Registration for the pet show opens at 10am, with judging from 11am.

To find out more, visit www.skegnesscarnival.com or search for Skegness Carnival on Facebook.

