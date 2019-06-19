Carers Cuppa and other Neighbourhood News

Events have taken place across in the Skegness area and beyond to mark Carers Week 2019.

Carers FIRST held a series of Carers Cuppa sessions between last Monday and Sunday, June 10 and 16, as part of the annual campaign.

Established in 1991, Carers FIRST is a charity which supports people who look after a relative or friend who could not manage without their help. It works across Lincolnshire, South and North West Kent, Medway, Essex, and the London boroughs of Waltham Forest and Haringey.

Its Carers Cuppa events were designed to provide an opportunity for carers to socialise with each other over a free cup of tea or coffee, while also being a chance for people to learn more about the charity.

The Skegness session was held at Mooch Cafe, in Lumley Road, which provided free refreshments to carers.

“This was totally unexpected and a lovely gesture from the local business,” said Zoe Burkill, Team Lead (East) for Carers FIRST.

Pictured with two of the visitors is Eva Edge, carer support and assessment coordinator at Carers FIRST.

* Summer Lunch

There will be a Summer Lunch on Saturday, June 22, in Bratoft Church Room at 12pm.

The cost is £5 for a two-course lunch including tea or coffee.

There will also be a raffle and plant stall.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Phoenix Group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances.

Prayer is also available if desired.

In addition, the group has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesday mornings from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church, in Causeway.

For more information, call 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

Enquiries to Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursday from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Enquiries: 811260.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, blood pressure check, weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment is necessary.

The team can also offer support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks will also be available.

MUMBY

* Exhibition

An arts and crafts exhibition is to be held in Mumby in aid of the village’s Church of St Thomas of Canterbury.

All exhibits will be for sale, along with secondhand books.

It will take place at the church, which is opposite The Red Lion pub on the A52, on Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is free.

There will be refreshments and a raffle.

For more information, call Dorothy on 01507 490991.

SPILSBY

* Community Cinema

The next Community Cinema showing is on Friday, July 5, at 7pm.

Doors open at 6.15pm.

The film is Mary Queen of Scots.

Admission is priced at £4.

* Sparkle Day

A Spilsby Sparkle Day is to be held on Sunday, June 23, to help tidy up the town centre.

Painting, cleaning, and litter picking will all form part of the day.

Anyone interested in taking part should meet at the Franklin Statue at 10.30am.

* Fun show

The Bird family from Spilsby will be putting on an evening of entertainment this Friday from 7pm at the Spilsby Methodist Chapel.

They will be performing comedy, poetry and singing to raise funds for the Methodist Chapel.

This is in memory of Deana Bird, wife of Maurice who passed away last September. She was well known for her singing at the chapel. It will be a fun night and it is hoped that people will flock to the chapel.

WAINFLEET

* Walk

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks next walk is due to take place in Wainfleet, meeting in the Market Place on Tuesday, June 25, at 10am.

The walk is scheduled to last until 11am.

It will be followed by tea and coffee at The Woolpack.

