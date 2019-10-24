Call of sea for Skegness Natureland's seal pup Colossus

A habour seal has finally answered the call of the sea after being rescued by Skegness Natureland.

At more than 40kg - 10kg above the required weight - Colossus certainly lived up to his name as he waded through shallow waters and, after coming ashore further up the beach, turned to swim back out into the North Sea.

Seals say farewell to seal pup Colossus, supported by the Skegness Swim Team.

Apparently this is quite normal for seal pups - and Skegness Natureland has a wealth of experience to realise it's nothing to worry about.

Since Natureland first opened its hospital in 1965, hundreds of abandoned, underweight and sick seal pups have been nursed back to health at the seal sanctuary.

Colossus was one of 859 to be rescued - having been found at Winthorpe very underweight and brought to Natureland in July,

After consuming 270 kilo of mackerel, he was crated for his final weigh-in on Wednesday - before saying goodbye to his pals in the pool and being carried by staff onto the beach.

Colossus with his chums in the seal pool.

Matt Yeadon, manager at the family-run Natureland, said it is always a special day when a pup is released into the wild.

"Currently we have 13 common seals in the pool and three in the hospital. Last year we rescued 59 but already we have released more than that even before the grey seal season starts, so we are looking at into the 70s this year."

Although the exact reason for the rise in numbers is difficult to determine, Daisie Yeadon said pollution had been a factor.

"We've had seal pups caught up in fishing netting and toy string possibly from a kite," she said. "There have also been cases of seal flu and worms. It's a combination really."

Colossus crated and ready to be released.

Members of Skegness Swim Team, who promote Skegness Natureland on their kit, joined Colossus on the beach to support him on his journey.

Helen Banham, vice-chairman, explained: "We felt we had a natural connection with Natureland with swimming and the sea and decided to help raise awareness where we compete across the East Midlands by having their logo on our kit.

"It's wonderful to come along and see one of the seal pups released."

As Natureland staff released Colossus from his crate, there was a slight hesitation before he finally headed out to sea - maybe because he was sad to be leaving his pal Thor.

Skegness Natureland staff and members of Skegness Swim Team on the beach ready to say farewell to Colossus.

"They have been inseparable since they both arrived around the same time - usually fighting over the same mackerel ," said Matt. "Thor isn't quite up to the ideal weight at 30kg yet but we are hoping to release him next week.

"Normally they live quite solitary lives until they come together to breed when they are about seven years old - but if they come across other seals they usually have a play."

Colossus can't wait to get out there.

It's time - Colossus is released.

Almost there - Colossus at the water's edge.