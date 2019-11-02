Call for volunteers to learn skills and help others

Are you Interested in helping people and gaining new skills? Citizens Advice Lindsey is looking for volunteers to help give information and advice to people across the country over the phone.No prior experience is needed and you’ll receive an introduction, training and support throughout your time as a volunteer.

Volunteers gain new skills and experiences that could enhance their CVs, the opportunity to meet new people, help clients overcome the problems they face and make a real difference to lives.

Citizens Advice Lindsey is a registered charity providing people with free information and advice to help them solve their benefits, debt, employment, and other problems.

It actively welcomes disabled volunteers and volunteers with health conditions, including mental health conditions and this should not be a barrier to volunteering with us.

If you’re interested in finding out more about our volunteering roles, please visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/lindsey.