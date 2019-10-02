Bountiful display as club meets again and other Neighbourhood News

‘Seasonal Bounty’ was the title of the demonstration at the latest meeting of Spilsby Flower Club, held at St James Church on Tuesday.

Guest Sue O’Brian, of Toynton, presented five arrangements (the first is pictured above), plus one to complement.

The meeting attracted six visitors and six members of the Skegness Flower Lovers Club.

On Saturday, October 5, the club will be holding a table top sale in the Spilsby Methodist Chapel Schoolroom. It will run from 10am to 12pm. Entry is free.

Tea/coffee and a biscuit will be available at a cost of £1.

Proceeds from the event will go towards club funds.

The next meeting will be held in St James Church, Spilsby, on Tuesday, October 22, at 7pm. The demonstrator will be Di Smith, of Market Rasen, on the theme of ‘diversity’.

BRATOFT

* Pet service

Bratoft Church will be holding its annual pet service on Sunday, October 6, at 2.30pm.

People are invited to bring their pets along as the church gives thanks for animals of every kind.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Harvest

Harvest thanksgiving at Burgh Parish Church begins on Friday, October 4, when St Peter and St Paul CofE School has its Harvest service in the church at 2pm.

On Saturday, October 5, there will be a Harvest lunch (beef stew and dumplings, and apple crumble). Tickets are priced at £6 – call 810216 to book.

Then, on Sunday, October 6, there is a family Eucharist at 9.30am and Harvest evensong at 6pm. All non-perishable items are welcome.

* Parish quiz

The next parish quiz will be held in the WI Hall on Tuesday, October 8, at 7.30pm.

Teams of four allowed at a cost of £4 per team.

To book, call 810194 before Sunday, October 6.

* Concert

The Louth Male Voice Choir visits Burgh Church on Friday, October 18, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £8 (including refreshments) and are available from 810216.

* Tea Room

Burgh Church Tea Room celebrates its 20th birthday on Monday, October 14, from 11am.

A cheque will be presented to the air ambulance and refreshments are free that day.

* Prayer and Praise

Burgh Baptist Community Church will hold an uplifting Prayer and Praise evening on Wednesday, October 9, at 7.30pm. All welcome.

* Knit and Natter

The Knit and Natter group offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays, from 2-4pm, at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Enquiries: 01754 811260.

* Friendship group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired. The group also enjoy outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm, at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information contact Sue on 01754 762098.

* Dance exercise

The Dance Fit group on Wednesday afternoons offers music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm. Beginners’ tuition is available.

Enquiries: 01754 810105.

SPILSBY

* Royal British Legion

The Spilsby and District branch of the Royal British Legion held its September meeting at the Nelson Butt, in Spilsby.

Chairman Mr D. Chandler opened the session, after which the various committees gave their reports.

There are currently 61 members of the branch, it was noted.

An update was given by the secretary regarding the forthcoming memorial dedication in East Kirkby on Saturday, October 19. Members were asked to put their names forward if they wished to attend.

The secretary informed members that the Christmas lunch had been booked at the Nelson Butt for Tuesday, December 10, and 22 members had put their names down so far.

Reference was made to the centenary of the branch in 2021 and a committee will be created to mark the day with a celebration in town.

Poppy Appeal organiser Michael Lenton informed the branch that the sum total collected for the year ending August 31 was £16,274.18 – making it a record year.

Mr Lenton wished to thank all those who helped in raising this sum.

The next branch meeting will be held at the Nelson Butt on Wednesday, October 16. This will be the AGM at 7.30pm followed by the general meeting afterwards.

