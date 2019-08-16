Bizarre reasons people tried to claim injury compensation in East Lindsey

Falling off donkeys, walking into noticeboards and getting friction burns from slides are just some of the things people have tried to get compensation for from Lincolnshire councils over the past five years.

A Freedom Of Information request to all the district councils, Lincolnshire County Council and North and North East Lincolnshire councils asked for details of both successful and unsuccessful claims.

The figures reveal some councils have paid out at least £263,246.89, however, not all authorities could give all their figures so the final tally is likely to be higher.

East Lindsey District Council was the district with the most claims with 52 incidents reported, however, 18 of those claims were not ELDC’s responsibility.

One person reportedly injured themselves falling off a donkey.

Claims to the authority included one running into an information board frame, another hitting their head on an ashtray attached to a wall and another tripping on a barrier on the beach.

Its biggest claim over the past five years was for £14,202 for an injury caused after a fall in a car park.

A spokesman for ELDC said: “The amount of public open space owned by East Lindsey District Council is far greater than any other Council in Lincolnshire. As a result, it could be expected that we might receive more claims.

"Having said that, we do sometimes receive claims inadvertently where people believe we are responsible for a piece of land."

Meanwhile, in the county’s capital someone unsuccessfully tried to claim compensation from the City of Lincoln Council for slipping on bird droppings.

The authority has had to pay out more than £21,000 in compensation, with all of its claims from the past five years taking place in 2014/15.

The most successfully claimed for was £10,128.96 from a fall in a skatepark, while another managed to claim £8,447.99 for cutting their knee on glass.

Other claims included a low-sited sign and a banister giving way (successful), trips on drain covers, falls at home and falls on paving slabs (unsuccessful).

Lincolnshire County Council and North Lincolnshire both refused to answer the FOI claiming that fetching the information would exceed both time limits and cost limits. It is unclear if this is because of a high number of claims or the level of detail within.