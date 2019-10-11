Appeal for support for homeless young people in Skegness

A couple from Skegness have spoken of the important role people can play by giving up a spare bedroom for a homeless child.

Nick Preston (52), who with his partner Kerry provide supported lodgings in Skegness, said: “We provide support, care, advice and guidance - the things a parent would do, as some of the young people have never known that.

"What they’ve seen are often dysfunctional families, which is what they are used to.

“We are not here to save the world. We can only change a little bit, just a little spark for a young person, but if they can go and have a little bit better life then we have made a real difference.”

The Barnardo’s Supported Lodgings service in Lincolnshire is asking people in Skegness who have a spare bedroom to open up their home to a young person leaving care and support them so they can move on to independent living.

Operating from offices in Lincoln, Sleaford, Louth and Peterborough the service provides ‘supported lodgings’ for young people all over Lincolnshire who need a period of stability in their lives after coming out of the care system, whether that is in foster care or a children’s home.

Providers come from all walks of life and are a mixture of single people, couples and families. They need to be patient, have a good sense of humour and an understanding of young people and their needs. Support costs are paid to providers along with rent and a contribution towards their bills.

Supported Lodgings Service Manager Jackie Taylor-Johnson, said: “The Supported Lodgings Scheme is not just about finding young people a roof over their head. It’s about providing a family home environment where young care leavers can flourish - with the guidance and supportive extra care that goes with it.

“Although the young people are approaching adulthood and don’t need formal parenting, they do benefit from having a positive adult role model looking out for them.”

If you would like more information on becoming a Supported Lodgings Provider in Lincolnshire, please email SupportedLodgingsLincolnshire@barnardos.org.uk