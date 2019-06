Skegness Rotary Club will be at the Hildreds Shopping Centre and Morrisons today (Monday) collecting donations for the victims of the Wainfleet floods.

Members will be at Hildreds Shopping Centre from 9am-3pm and Morrisons, from 8.30am-8.00pm accepting cash and donations of cleaning items to help the residents.

In a social media post they said: "Please call by and donate if you can. Thank you."