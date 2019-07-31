Annual gala from Skegness Crime Prevention Panel was ‘one of the best’

Fun for all the family was on offer in Tower Gardens, Skegness, on Sunday, when the latest annual Skegness Crime Prevention Panel Gala was held.

The event included an array of attractions, including bouncy castles, slides, a climbing wall, stalls, food outlets, a performance from the Lisa Jay Stage Institute, and an open mic session with County Linx Radio.

Representatives from Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service were also on hand to offer safety advice.

Steve Hinsley, secretary of the Skegness Crime Prevention Panel said this year’s event was ‘one of the best’.

They thanked all those who helped make it a success, including those already mentioned but also Skegness Town Council.