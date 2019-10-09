Animal charity’s spooky event and other Neighbourhood News

An animal welfare charity near Spilsby is counting down to a Halloween-themed event.

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre will stage an Evening Spooktacular on Saturday, October 26, between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.

It will see the centre’s sand school transformed into a spooky performance area where visitors can watch a Halloween-themed show.

There will also be a chance to take part in a fancy dress competition, meet some of the centre’s resident animals, and enjoy apple bobbing and pumpkin carving.

Entrance is priced at £3 per person (and free for those aged under three).

The tea room will be open for light refreshments during the event.

ALFORD

* Art & Print Club

Creative individuals of all abilities are invited to attend monthly sessions starting at Alford Craft Market on Saturday, October 12.

Art & Print Club is a creative, informal group meeting once a month to draw, design, and print with graphic designer Jane West.

Sessions will be held on the second Saturday of each month, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The cost is £35 per session.

All materials are included in the cost – participants are asked to just bring their own sketchbook.

October will see the group working on an autumnal theme, while November will see members making their own Christmas cards.

Book online, in person at the Alford Craft Market Shop, or by calling 01507 463341 (daytime only).

BRATOFT

* Harvest

A Harvest thanksgiving service will be held in Bratoft Church on Sunday, October 13, at 11am.

A Harvest supper and auction of produce will follow on Monday, October 14th, at 7pm, in Bratoft Church Room, in Church Lane, Bratoft.

The cost for a two-course meal is £5. The event will also include a room raffle. All are welcome to attend.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Knit and Natter

The Knit and Natter group offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays, from 2-4pm, at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call 01754 811260.

* Friendship group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired. The group also enjoy outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm, at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information contact Sue on 01754 762098.

* Dance exercise

The Dance Fit group on Wednesday afternoons offers music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm. Beginners’ tuition is available.

For more information, call 01754 810105.

* Parish nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, a blood pressure check and tips on weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired. Scones and hot drinks are available, along with a warm welcome.

Burgh Baptist Community Church now also hosts a parish nurse session on Tuesday from 2-4pm at Burgh Library and Community Hub. No appointments necessary.

* Praise and worship

The Skegness Christian Fellowship will hold a time of praise and worship at the village hall, in Jackson’s Lane, on Saturday, October 12, at 2pm.

Enquiries to 01754 763221.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

* Walk

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks meets for its next session at Chapel St Leonards Village Hall, in Sea Road, on Tuesday, October 15, at 10am.

Walks last until 11am and are followed by tea and coffee.

The group has seen a recent rise in its numbers.

* Parish council

The next meeting of Chapel St Leonards Parish Council will take place in the village hall on Monday, October 14, at 7pm.

* Fundraiser

The Admiral Benbow will be raising funds for Cancer Research UK at a Wear It Pink event on Saturday, October 19.

It will run from 11am and include a cake stall, tombola, raffle, and secondhand books for sale.

Dogs are welcome.

For more information, call the pub on 01754 871847.

LITTLE STEEPING

* Village hall

Member of East Lindsey District Council for Croft Coun Sid Dennis has awarded £203 to Little Steeping Village Hall to assist with purchasing notice boards and a filing cabinet.

The money comes through the authority’s Councillors’ Community Grants Scheme.

Each District Councillor has £1,000 to award to community-based projects which benefit residents in their ward. Applications can be made by not for profit formally governed groups.

Anyone interested should contact their local councillor – details at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/councillors

** Have you got Neighbourhood News for us? Get in touch at david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk