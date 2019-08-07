Angler’s 48-hour fishing marathon reels in a ‘whopper’ for cancer charity

There certainly weren’t ‘plenty more fish in the sea’ for this angler’s 48-hour fishing marathon - but that didn’t stop him reeling in a real whopper.

Wayne Sumner, 47, set himself the task of fishing non-stop for 48 hours at Winthorpe beach, Skegness, over the weekend - braving all the elements the weather could throw at him.

Wayne Sumner pictured with his late friend Nick Clements' wife Yvonne.

His aim was to catch 48 metres of fish to raise £500 for Prostrate Cancer UK and the oncology department of Pilgrim Hospital.

While fish numbers were lacking - partly due to the warm weather attracting swathes of bathers in the day-time, Wayne still succeeded in hooking an impressive £1,200 - over double his initial target.

He did all this to boost the charities in memory of his friend and fellow angler Nick Clements, who lost his battle with cancer in 2017.

“The fishing was not great as it was bright sunshine both days, so with the beach being busy with bathers, the lines had to stay in,” said Wayne, a member of Skegness Pier Angling Club (SPAC).

One of the sunrises Wayne caught on camera at Winthorpe beach, during his challenge.

“Most of the fish, mainly flat fish and eels, were caught in the dark early hours - so the total length was just over eight metres.

“I was joined Saturday evening by SPAC members who came to have a fish with me. Nick’s wife Yvonne was truly overwhelmed to see this kind of support.”

“In the evenings, I did find it cold - but I was blessed with some beautiful sunrises, so my friend Nick certainly looked down on me.”

Nick managed to stay awake 65 hours with just three hours of power-napping - but knowing the challenge had raised well over £1,000 kept him going.

Angler Wayne takes shelter from the sun while he waits for the fish to take his bait.

“Donations are still coming in, so a big ‘thank you’ to everyone,” he said, adding: “A big thank you to my wife Aly for your organisation skills, without you this would not have been possible, and to Nick’s wife Yvonne and daughter Gemma for your day-time company and smiles.”

To donate to Wayne’s appeal, visit his Justgiving page.