Anderby fundraisers' £8,108 boost for RNLI

Fundraisers in Anderby Creek have presented the Royal National Lifeboat Institution with a whopping £8,108.

Mablethorpe RNLI were presented with the substantial sum by the Anderby Creek Community Charity and The Creek Tavern.

The presentation was held at The Creek Tavern in Anderby Creek and was attended by RNLI crew members; the Community Charity’s committee members; Brigid Dewhurst and Jim Zanelli, hosts at The Creek Tavern; and Mick Wright, General Manager of the Springs Holiday Estates.

The Anderby Creek Community Charity have raised in the region of £90,000 for the RNLI in Mablethorpe since it was formed around 27 years ago.

These funds have been raised through weekly bingo evenings, weekend table top sales, dance nights, as well as three major events throughout the year – an Easter Fête, a Spring Bank Holiday event and a Family Fun Day and Dog Show.

The annual presentation of funds raised is one of their main events.

In addition Brigid and Jim from The Creek Tavern organise the annual ‘Gig on the Green’, a one day, free event on the neighbouring Anderby Springs Holiday Estate, a site kindly donated by Springs Holiday Estates over the last nine years.

Gig on the Green hosts several local bands with music and dancing and several stalls.

The event receives tremendous support from Anderby Springs Holiday Estate, visiting holidaymakers and local residents.

So far in 2019 the fundraising activities of the Community Charity have raised £5,000 and the ‘Gig on the Green’ event raised £3,108 for RNLI Mablethorpe.

As with any charity the RNLI and Mablethorpe Lifeboat are dependant on the efforts of those who tirelessly work to support the institution and its volunteer crews, not only the volunteer fundraisers within the organisation but those who support the RNLI from outside.

Mark Chambers, Deputy Launching Authority at RNLI Mablethorpe said: "We are extremely grateful to the Anderby Creek Community Charity and The Creek Tavern for their very generous donations resulting from the hard work they put into their fundraising activities on our behalf.

"Fundraising efforts such as this demonstrate the commitment to ourselves that the local community has. The kindness and generosity of our fundraisers goes towards training and equipping our crew to enable us to continue our mission to save lives at sea."

Gail Page, Chair of the Anderby Creek Community Charity, added: "We are all very passionate about the work of the RNLI given where we live on the coast.

"They are our first point of call and we get great pleasure from raising funds to help them continue their wonderful work in the community. We would also like to add our huge thanks to

Brigid and Jim and of The Creek Tavern for their tireless work and also to Mick Wright of Springs Holiday Estates, without whose help we would not be able to stage our fundraising events.

"Thanks also go to members of our local community who attend the events, and in particular to our visiting holidaymakers.

"We look forward to continuing to support RNLI Mablethorpe in this way.’