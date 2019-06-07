An array of items at craft market

A three-day craft market at Alford has been declared a success by organisers.

Alford Craft Market held the event at Alford Manor House over the Spring Bank Holiday Weekend.

A scene from the craft market.

The theme for the event was jewellery-making and visitors found items made from a wide range of materials, including silver, copper, felt, crochet, polymer, glass, and clay.

A spokesman said: “The Alford Craft Market over the Spring Bank Holiday Weekend was well attended by local people and visitors alike, all enjoying the mild weather and the various demonstrations and workshops on offer.”

They added: “Thanks are due to our volunteers who manned the gate and Alford Manor House who, as always, allowed us the use of their lovely gardens and marquee.”