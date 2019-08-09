Alford Young Farmers celebrate 75th anniversary

Alford Young Farmers proved they know how to party when they hosted an event to celebrate their 75th anniversary.

The celebration took place at Riggalls Removals of Mawthorpe and there was a marquee on the lawn, entertainment from the band Klout, an inflatable bungee run, 20ft slide, steam engine, vintage tractor and swing boats.

There was also a display board of photos from Alford Young Farmers over the years which everyone enjoyed looking at and especially reminiscing their time in Young Farmers.

A feast was also provided with a hog roast, fish and chip van and Farmer Brown's ice cream,

Secretary Abigail Skinner said: "It was so good to see many past and present Young Farmers attend with our eldest past member being 92 and our youngest current members from the age of 10.

"Everyone had a fantastic evening and it was great for past members to be able to catch up with old friends.

Alford Young Farmers meet every Wednesday evenings at Alford Cricket Club and is open for the ages of 10-26.

Members are currently planning a programme for the forthcoming year, including visits, talks, go- karting, annual Christmas meal and lots more. They are also preparing for the Lincolnshire Young Farmers' Rally and trailer building for the Lincolnshire Show.

Meetings resume in October after the summer with anew members night on Wednesday, October 2, when they will be planning a fun night for new members to get a feel of what it it is like to be a Young Farmer.