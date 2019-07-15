Alford holds ceremony for fallen WWI soldiers

The 59th honour ceremony was recently held for Private Simpson, who was the last soldier to die from injuries sustained in the First World War one hundred years ago, and recorded on Alford’s War Memorial.

The ceremony was held at St Wilfrid’s Church on June 24, involving Alford Town Council, Alford & District Civic Trust, Alford Silver Band, and the Royal British Legion.

The group has honoured every one of the 59 names in the same way from the start of the war in 1915, including Basil Martin Hammond who died on Christmas Day 1916.

Following the ceremony, the group went to the site of the replica World War trench to see the trench closed and a time capsule enclosed.

The service was conducted by Rev Ros Latham and the readers were Alford’s Mayor Grant Allan, and Kath Brown from the Civic Trust.

The Last Post was performed by Andrew Taylor, and sunset was played by Mike Green, Josh Wilkinson, and Andrew Taylor.