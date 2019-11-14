Advice for pregnant women on World Diabetes Day

The best way to reduce the risks to you and your baby is to carefully plan a pregnancy

While pregnant women with diabetes can go on to have a healthy baby, they have a higher risk of complications compared to women without diabetes.

Sue Jarvis, Maternity Transformation Programme Manager for Better Births in Lincolnshire, said the best way to reduce the risks to you and your baby is to carefully plan a pregnancy with advice from your diabetes care team.

She added: “This will ensure your diabetes is well controlled before you become pregnant, such as keeping your blood glucose to the recommended levels.”

Women who have Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes will be used to managing their condition, but during pregnancy, changes to the body and hormones can make blood glucose levels more erratic meaning previous treatment and self-care might have to change.

Sarah Davis, Diabetes Specialist Nurse at United Lincolnshire Hospital NHS Trust, said to increase the chances of having a healthy pregnancy and baby, women should ask their GP, practice nurse, diabetes clinic doctor or diabetes nurse for a referral into their nearest pre-conception diabetes clinic. Alternatively, you can call the clinic direct on 01205 445695/445816 (Boston) or 01522 573074 (Lincoln).

She added: “Specialist healthcare advice is available in Lincolnshire to make sure that women with diabetes are taking medicine that is suitable for pregnancy and the right doses for their needs, which will change throughout their pregnancy.”

Even if women do not have diabetes, it is possible for them to develop a condition called Gestational Diabetes during pregnancy.

Sarah Bursey, Diabetes Specialist Nurse at United Lincolnshire Hospital NHS Trust said Gestational Diabetes affects at least five in every 100 pregnant women.

She added: “This usually happens later in the pregnancy and goes away after giving birth, however sadly women may experience similar complications to those women who have Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes.”