A ‘truly magical’ new partnership between Skegness care home and resort primary school

A new partnership between a Skegness care home and a primary school in the resort has led to ‘truly magical’ scenes between residents and pupils.

Syne Hills Care Home, in Syne Avenue, has teamed up with the Beacon Primary Academy to bring together two generations separated by 50 or more years.

Dubbed GAME (Generations of Active Minds Engage), the initiative will see pupils, aged between four and 10, make monthly visits to the care home to spend time with residents.

The first session was held last week and proved a hit.

Christopher Sweeney, owner/director at Syne Hills, described the visit as ‘just a joy, real infusion of excitement and enjoyment, shared completely by both generations’.

He added: “The residents may find their mobility, cognition and mood is improved whilst they enjoy a sense of purpose. They may also feel satisfaction through the help and supporting of the children with problem solving during the activity sessions.

“The children offer a unique and special kind of motivation that cannot be replicated as their willingness to speak their minds is so natural and magical.”

The visit included activities such as carpet bowling, the showing of school work, story telling, and the giving of a handmade Valentine’s gift to each resident from the children.

Claire Dawber, the lead for the academy, said: “Watching the children and residents interacting was truly magical. There was so much laughter and happiness in the room. We are all looking forward to our next visit.”

Pupil Cade Cooling, eight, said: “I felt really happy and warm inside when I visited Syne Hills. It reminded me of my nanny.”

A video of the visit shared on the Syne Hills Facebook page has been watched, at the time of writing, more than 7,000 times, and other schools have said they would like to get involved too.

Find the video by searching for Syne Hills Residential Home at www.facebook.com