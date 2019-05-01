A record-breaking Easter at Gunby and other Neighbourhood News

Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby, welcomed almost 3,000 visitors over the Easter weekend.

The National Trust property also gave away almost a thousand Easter eggs during the course of it through its Caburys Easter egg hunt.

Visitors were challenged to find 15 hidden ducklings and solve a puzzle to collect a tasty treat.

Astrid, visitor experience manager, hailed it a record-breaking success.

She said: “In terms of visitors and turnover it was a record-breaking Easter for us, helped by the lovely weather and the very popular Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition.”

BRATOFT

* Service

A family service will be held at St Peter and Paul’s Church this weekend.

It will take place on Sunday, May 5, at 2.30pm.

All are welcome to attend the service.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Phoenix Group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances.

Prayer is also available if desired.

In addition, the group has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesday mornings from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church, in Causeway.

For more information about the group, call Sue on 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursday afternoons from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call Colin on 811260.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, blood pressure check, weight management, and wellbeing.

No appointment is necessary.

The team are also available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available, along with a warm welcome, organisers say.

SKEGNESS

* Classic cars

A classic car meet is to be held at the Welcome Inn, in Burgh Road, Skegness, this weekend.

It will take place on Saturday, May 4, at 12pm.

Anyone who would like to attend, can just turn up in the car park or grass if weather permitting

SPILSBY

* Royal British Legion

The Spilsby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion has held its latest meeting.

Held at the Nelson Butt, it was opened by Chairman Mr. D. Chandler who recited the Act of Homage before welcoming members and guests.

Apologies were taken and the minutes were read and accepted.

The various committees then gave their reports.

There are currently 57 members of the branch, members heard.

Details were then given of the sum of £800 raised at the funeral of Maureen Clarke, wife of member Dennis Clarke, with all proceeds to go to the Butterfly Hospice, Boston.

In addition, the sum of £239.92 was raised at the funeral of former member John Lear, with all proceeds to go to the branch.

A discussion then took place regarding a directive from the Royal British Legion about Soldier F and others who are to be prosecuted for their actions in Northern Ireland.

It was decided that a letter be sent to the National Chairperson, expressing the strong views held by the branch on this matter.

The next Branch meeting will be held at the Nelson Butt on Wednesday, May 15.

Wainfleet All Saints

* Town Council

Wainfleet All Saints Town Council meet at Coronation Hall on Tuesday, May 7, at 7pm.

Meetings start with a 15-minute public forum where residents can ask questions or bring their observations to members.

