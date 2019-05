Firefighters from Louth, Horncastle and Alford attended a fire at Scamblesby which resulted in the tragic death of 6,000 chickens.

Crews were called to a poultry shed on fire last night (Tuesday) at 7.42pm.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, there was severe damage to the shed by fire and 6,000 chickens perished.

Firefighters used two jets, two hose reels and four breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

The cause was an electrical fault on an automatic feeder.