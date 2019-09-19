33-day trekraising cash to deliver mental health support in Spilsby

Two intrepid adventurers have set off on a 33-day trek starting in France to raise funds to deliver mental health support in Spilsby.

David Bruce and Gay Norman launched the fundraiser for the New Life Centre on Friday, September 13, aqt the White Hart Hotel.

The will be walking the Camino de Santiago; just shy of 500 miles over 33 days, starting in France and finishing in Spain.

November 13 was very special to Gay as it was the birthday of her late daughte, Inga Norman - a much loved resident of Spilsby.

David said: "The aim of the walk is to raise funds for the mental health services at the centre as well as the Mavis Lawery Project - one of the centre's newest projects which helps those in need who do not have anyone else to support them.

"We decided to take on this once in a lifetime adventure. Our aim is to raise £10,000, which we can put into mental health support, including counselling for those in the town and surrounding areas."

You can support the Camino by following the instagram page: OurCaminoAdventure or via the Gofundme website page: www.gofundme.com/our-camino-adventure

Local businesses or individuals can also sponsor one of the 33 stages by emailing david@newlifespilsby.com.