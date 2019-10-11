£153k Lottery boost for church at Halton Holegate

A church at Halton Holgate has been awarded a £153,000 Lottery grant for an exciting heritage project, repairs and heritage community.

St Andrew’s parish church,has received the grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The project focuses on repairs to the roofs of the building and community projects researching aspects of church history, resulting in interpretative media.

Starting in March 2020, the project will allow volunteers to access training, educational courses and workshops, and learn new skills along the way.

Working as part of a team they will research, document and record many aspects of the historic church building, both architecturally, and also it’s human side.

Oral histories from people in the parish will be documented. The names of soldiers on the war memorial will be ‘brought to life’, with their own personal stories and memories of relatives still living in the parish. In conjunction with local schoolchildren they will compile a ‘Young person’s guide to the church’.

A village scrap book, documenting events over the past 100+ years, has become very fragile, so in order to preserve this historical record it will be photographed and digitally preserved.

The results of this research will be recorded onto permanent interpretive boards in church, a new guidebook will be published, and a dedicated church website will be created, enabling all the research to be available online.

In addition, the visible profile and access to the church will be improved through new road signage, lighting and a noticeboard.

Built in the late 1300’s, this medieval church building has served this small rural community for centuries and continues to be there for worship, quiet reflection and enjoyment.

Speaking on behalf of The Parochial Church Council, Christine King, Churchwarden, said “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players, and are confident the project will not only help us to preserve the fabric of this historic building for many years to come, but will provide opportunities for people to learn new skills, work as part of a team, and through the various interpretive media, enable visitors to better understand and appreciate our history, the life of our church, and our passion for its continued presence.”