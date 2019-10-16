£15,000 boost for Spilsby's Sessions House theatre

A theatre in Spilsby is in the money again after being awarded a £15,400 grant.

The Sessions House CIC has been granted the cash from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Theatres Trust to progress the restoration of Spilsby’s Grade 2 listed theatre.

It will enable the trust to continue working with architects and consultants and marks the start of the ‘Phasing and Preparatory Development’.

Bruce Knight, of the Sessions House, said: "The next step is to plan how construction work could be undertaken in stages. One element we are keen to explore is how parts of the building can be kept in use throughout restoration works. This would enable existing community activities to continue.

"This funded work will also highlight the economic benefits the project will provide for Spilsby and the region. This information will help to support subsequent funding applications."

Claire Appleby, Architecture Adviser at the Theatres Trust said 'We are pleased to support the Sessions House with a grant for Spilsby Theatre, a building that has been on our Theatres at Risk Register since 2015. T

"The funding will allow them to push forward with the next stage of their project, and to the ultimate goal to restore Spilsby Theatre as a hub for its local community."’

A long term objective of the multi million pound project is to transform Spilsby’s heritage site into an outstanding arts and community facility.

The building dates back to 1827 and features a main courtroom, magistrates rooms, cells, the Sergeant’s house and police garage. The intention is to bring all these rooms back in use creating two events spaces, a bar, a cafe and a range of office/work spaces.

Bruce said: "A project of this scale requires considerable planning before construction work can begin. We are making significant progress. We would also like to thank players of the National Lottery. It’s thanks to them funding is available for projects such as this."

Meanwhile, regular fundraising events continue at the Sessions House. All the directors of the Sessions House CIC would like to thank supporters for helping to to keep the project alive.