£140,000 scheme to reduce rough sleeping in East Lindsey set to launch

A new team set up to reduce rough sleeping in East Lindsey, funded by a six-figure Government grant, gets under way this month.

The Rough Sleeping Prevention team will support not just those who are sleeping rough, but those who are at risk of finding themselves in such a situation.

Recruitment is currently under way to finalise the group, which is to be based in Skegness.

The scheme is being launched by East Lindsey District Council in collaboration with partners.

It is made possible thanks to an award of £142,813 from the Government’s Rough Sleeping Initiative.

Coun Wendy Bowkett, portfolio holder for housing and communities, at the district council said: “This team will help transform our approach to rough sleeping. Working with the charity P3 who help to deliver services to improve people’s lives and communities, we hope to make a positive difference to the district by creating a more effective, timely and responsive housing pathway.”

She continued: “The council will work closely with partner organisations to ensure a multi-agency approach as well as trying to improve access to accommodation within the district or providing support to return to an area where an individual has a local connection.”

Jonny Goldsmith, operations manager for P3, said: “We are incredibly excited to be involved in what we feel is a genuine collaboration between two organisations that share the same vision – that no one should have to sleep on the streets of East Lindsey.

“By building on the partnership that is already in place, sharing our skills and expertise – as well as drawing on the skills and expertise of wider partners – we’re confident that we can make a significant impact on rough sleeping across the district over the coming months.”

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman has welcomed the extra funding.

Alongside the £142,813 awarded to East Lindsey District Council, some £145,000 was given to Boston Borough Council.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, he said: “The Conservative Party is focused on providing the right support to those who have fallen on hard times, and it’s great to see the Government committing to more support to get vulnerable people in Boston and Skegness off the streets and back on their feet. This funding will do just that, providing our local authorities with the funding they need to provide the right support so that rough sleepers across the constituency can have a roof over the head.”