13 public toilets in East Lindsey receive national recognition

Public toilets owned by East Lindsey District Council have received national recognition from the British Toilet Association.

Since April, DANFO (UK) Ltd have managed public toilets in Skegness, Louth, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea on the council’s behalf.

Toilets in Briar Way, Skegness, were awarded five stars.

The British Toilet Association, which promotes the highest possible standards of hygiene and provision in toilet facilities across the UK, carried out ‘mystery’ visits to the 13 toilets during July, the busiest time of year on the coast, grading the facilities against over 160 separate criteria for cleanliness, hygiene and provision.

Eight of the sites received a 5 star rating, 4 four star and one 3 star:

· Lumley Square, Skegness - 5

· Briar Way, Skegness - 5

· North Parade, Skegness - 5

· Tower Esplanade, Skegness - 5

· Tower Gardens, Skegness - 4

· Eastgate, Louth - 4

· Bus Station, Louth - 5

· Central Promenade, Mablethorpe - 4

· Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe - 5

· Dunes Gardens, Mablethorpe - 4

· Queen’s Park, Mablethorpe - 5

· York Road, Sutton on Sea - 5

· Sandilands - 3

As well as rating the toilets, they also put forward recommendations for further improvements to help continue to raise standards.

The council’s partnership with DANFO was also recognised by the Association, with the Council and DANFO receiving a national award for innovation, which recognises the challenge that local councils face in continuing to retain and offer quality public toilets.

Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at the District Council, Councillor Martin Foster, said: “This is excellent news for both residents and visitors. Working with DANFO has enabled us drive up standards at these 13 public toilets. It is also pleasing that the success has come so soon after our partnership commenced.”

Andrew Mcilduff, Director of Operations at Danfo UK Ltd said: “We are delighted and exceptionally proud to be part of such an exciting partnership with East Lindsey District Council. We have been working on an improvement programme, which will be continuous and is already enhancing the facilities and improving the visitor experience. It is exceptionally pleasing to see that the British Toilet Association has given the innovations award in recognition of the decisions made to retain the facilities whilst at the same time recognising the high levels of cleanliness and service provision.”