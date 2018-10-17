Pensioner from Skegness fights his way to health - with exercise

An 80-year-old Skegness pensioner has fought his way back to fitness, after routine treatment for a knee problem left him unable to walk.

Pete Simpson is now encouraging others with health problems to take advice on whether they can keep fit and well by taking up regular exercise, as opposed to asking for tablets to treat aches and pains.

As he completed one of his three-times-a-week sessions at Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite, Pete explained what happened to him. Four years ago, he was admitted to hospital for what was supposed to be minor and routine treatment on one of his weakening knees.

However, an infection caught hold, which required more operations and a month-long hospital stay. On being discharged he remained on a drip for another month with very limited walking. The problems continued and at one point he was only able to get around with the support of crutches.

After being referred by his GP to Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite, he has not looked back. Using exercise to slowly bring his knee back into use, he says he did not need any medication.

“I had a programme sorted for me at first and I am now as fit as a fiddle, I would highly recommend this as a way in which you can overcome health problems, but also to keep fit as you get older,” said Pete.

In addition to the gym work, Pete also gets onto the resort’s golf course with good friend Jeff Harwood, 67. Jeff and his wife Linda, 64, are also keen on keeping fit and they explained why.

“I had stopped playing squash and needed something other than golf, which is quite a passive sport. Linda actually got me into the gym and we really enjoy it, it is like a bit of a social club too,” said Jeff.

Operations Manager at the Magna Vitae-run Pool & Fitness Suite, Shaun Mullaney, said: “It is people like Pete who prove just how taking regular exercise can help you live a great life as you get older and we have professionals here who can establish individual training programmes for all abilities and ages.”