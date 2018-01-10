Pensioner from Skegness area faces historic rape and sexual abuse charges involving children

A 72-year-old man from Chapel St Leonards has appeared before magistrates on allegations of historic sexual abuse against children more than 30 years ago.

Kenneth Brian Bottoms, of St Leonards Drive, faces two charges of indecently assaulting a boy and three of committing gross indecency with the same boy, who was under 14 at the time.

He also faces two charges of raping a girl under 16 and two of indecently assaulting and one of committing gross indecency on the same girl when she was under 14.

The offences involve the same two children and are alleged to have taken place on various dates between April 1984 and August 1997 in Chapel St Leonards, Skegness and Scarborough.

No pleas were entered and Bottoms was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on unconditional bail with a first appearance on February 7.