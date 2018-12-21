Pedestrian crosssing in Ingoldmells to be refurbished

Ingoldmells pedestrian crossing is to be refurbished.

The existing equipment on Sea Lane is reaching the end of its life and needs to be replaced.

The new signals will be easier to maintain and much more energy efficient, saving on annual running costs Highways spokesperson

Traffic signals are due to be replaced early next year, with work beginning on Monday, January 21.

The project is expected to be completed in early February, although the timescale will depend on the weather.

Although the road will remain open to traffic throughout the works, temporary traffic lights will need to be put in place.

A highways spokesperson said: “The equipment is reaching the end of its life so we need to replace it.

“The new signals will be easier to maintain and much more energy efficient, saving on annual running costs.

“There will be some disruption while the work is carried out, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused in advance.

“We’d advise motorists to leave additional time for their journeys.”

For more on roadworks taking place across Lincolnshire, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks