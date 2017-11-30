Pedal power! Alford pupils help raise £1,400 for mental health charity

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford, arranged for staff, students, and members of the local community to join together on Sunday (November 26) to complete a challenging 12 hour ‘spin-a-thon’ for charity.

The fundraising event, which featured both current and former students, ended up raising more than £1,4000 for the school’s chosen charity for this year, YoungMinds, which focuses on mental health in children and adolescents.

QEGS Alford pupils taking part in the charity 'spin-a-thon'.

The day was broken up into hour-long sessions, with a minimum of 10 people spinning in every session throughout the day at the fitness studio at The Greyhound Inn, in Louth.

The first hour session started bright and early at 7 am and was led by Sara Richards of Pedal Power, who helped co-ordinate all the sessions throughout the day with head teacher, Miss Francis.

Back to back sessions of high-intensity exercise were completed, ably led by Sara, Laura, Faye and Mark.

Miss Francis said: ‘It was a fantastic effort by all involved and I think everyone who took part really enjoyed their sessions, with some doing three hours!

“We were very grateful to those who came and gave up their time for this worthwhile charity, and to The Greyhound Inn who supported us through the day and let us use their facilities free of charge.”