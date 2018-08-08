Paula’s 10K ‘thank you’ to Skegness Hospital ward

A Skegness woman has raised hundreds of pounds for the resort’s hospital as a thank you for the care it provided in her mum’s final days.

Paula Craig-Worrall, 51, is set to donate £750 to the Scarborough Ward at Skegness Hospital after completing the Lincoln 10K last month as a fundraiser for it.

Paula lost her mum Jean Craig, of Skegness, in January. Jean, who was 81, spent her last days on the Scarborough Ward, being cared for in one of its three palliative care rooms.

“The care and attention that was given to my Mum and all the family at this very distressing time was absolutely faultless, second to none,” Paula said. “I wanted to say a big ‘thank you’ to the ward and all the staff for what they did for my Mum and all of us, so I decided to run the Lincoln 10K and try and raise some money by asking family and friends to sponsor me.”

On one of the hottest days of the year, Paula successfully took on the challenge.

Her achievement is made all the more remarkable by the fact in 2014 Paula ruptured both her knee ligaments in a skiing accident, requiring a number of operations before she could walk again.

Nicola Parker, sister for Scarbrough Ward, said: “We cannot thank Paula enough for raising this money for the ward. We will be using this donation to help with the improvements we are making to our to our palliative care suite.

“Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust is working closely with the Skegness Hospital League of Friends to improve palliative care for the people of Skegness and the surrounding area.”