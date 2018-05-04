Patients to be treated at home in Spilsby surgery pilot

A Spilsby surgery is piloting a new scheme which sees paramedics treating patients at home when it is safe to do so.

The surgery is one of half a dozen sites involved in piloting the integration of Specialist and Advanced Paramedics (SPs and APs) who still work for the ambulance service but will work in the community and alongside GP practice teams.

Four of East Midlands Ambulance Service’s most highly qualified staff are part of the pilot, which is funded by Health Education England. The pilot aims to use their specialist skills to keep people who can be safely treated at home or in the GP surgery out of hospital, avoiding unnecessary transport to hospital by ambulance.

A statement from the surgery said: “Most UK general practices routinely suffer a ‘quantity overload’ of demand, with insufficient resources of time and personnel to care for all our patients. The Specialist Paramedics will be working alongside practice staff to assess patients at home and in the surgery, organising their care, treating their illnesses, and hopefully keeping patients safe at home rather than in A&E. This in turn frees up ambulances and reduces pressure on hospitals.”

The pilot will be rolled out to Stickney surgery and Old Leake Medical Centre shortly. It is a welcome additional resource within out-of-hospital settings where 90 per cent of NHS care is delivered. The pilot also provides the opportunity for health professionals to understand each other’s roles better, break down ‘silo’ working practices and build trusting inter-professional relationships.

The surgery added: “The net result is a benefit to you, our patients.”