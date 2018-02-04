Parliament gets taste of Lincs

When it comes to food, glorious food, there’s more to the Lincolnshire region than hot sausage and mustard...or cold jelly and custard for that matter.

And now, most people in Parliament are aware of that fact.

Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins, who also covers Spilsby, hosted food and drink producers from across the area at an event to showcase their award-winning products.

The Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, George Eustice MP, visited exhibitors to taste the produce and talk to the business-owners.

Word quickly spread of the tasty treats on offer as more than 250 MPs, Lords, doorkeepers and other members of staff popped in during the day.

East Lindsey District Council leader, Coun Craig Leyland joined representatives from Lincolnshire County Council and the NFU.

Visitors had the chance to sample delicious produce from Bottomley’s Pin Gin, Fairburn’s Eggs, Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese, Skidbrooke Cyder, RJ Hirst Butchers, the British Pea & Bean Growers Association, and Lincolnshire Plum Bread made by Modens Bakery in Spilsby.

Local celebrity chef, Rachel Green, made pea frittatas using Alford firm Fairburn’s new British ‘Blue Eggs’, locally-grown peas, and Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese. She spoke passionately about the high quality foods produced in Lincolnshire and the traditional recipes exported across the world.

Ms Atkins said she was delighted to host the event. She said: “The food and drink produced is second to none, and I wanted to celebrate this on a national stage by hosting a day in Parliament. The event was a great success and it was fantastic to see MPs, Lords and house staff trying Lincolnshire specialities like stuffed chine and plum bread for the first time.”

Amy Conyard and Alan Bottomley, directors at Bottomley’s Distillers in Louth who launched Pin Gin last year, said it was an ‘honour’ for their new business to be invited to Parliament.

Amy said: “To be able to represent Lincolnshire along with other fantastic local businesses was just incredible.

“We met some very interesting people, we were given a new platform to showcase our gin and gave away miniature bottles for the Lords, It was quite an experience!”

Sadie Hirst, from RJ Hirst Butchers in Horncastle, said: “We took our multi award-winning Lincolnshire sausages, which are a favourite of the Prime Minister Theresa May, having bought a ‘couple of pound of our finest’ when we welcomed her to our shop with Victoria Atkins in 2015.

“It was wonderful to be able to share what we do, our story and our commitment to keeping these old speciality recipes and foods relevant for people to enjoy today. We were thrilled to be part of such a prestigious event and are immensely grateful to Victoria for inviting us and for her support.”