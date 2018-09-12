Para showjumper overcomes new hurdle to continue education in Skegness

A 16-year-old WellChild Award winner and Para Showjumper from Skegness has overcome another hurdle - to continue her education in Skegness.

Evie Toombes, who has Spina Bifida, was celebrating receiving the award and meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this week - but told the Standard of her sadness and not being allowed to continue her education at Skegness Grammar School because she had not been well enough to take enough GCSEs to meet the criteria.

However, following her interview on ITV with Alastair Stewart and media support, she has now been offered a place.

She said: “Following some fantastic support from Alastair Stewart and the media, I can confirm that SGS have offered me a place.

“This means I can continue to study my A-Levels online under the umbrella of the school (as requested during the summer.

“A meeting between mum and new headteacher ‘Emma Day’ provided a refreshingly positive approach to my education.

“I’d like to take this one step further and work with not only SGS, but David Ross Education Trust to ensure other students dealing with unique medical issues are fully supported. T

“They shouldn’t become someone else’s ‘problem’ when they need stability.

“Under my foundation, set up to educate young children on illnesses through my E.N.D campaign (Education Not Discrimination) I want to expand both the audience and meaning behind it, and work with secondary schools to help support students in a similar position to me.

“D.R.E.T could be the one that stands up to the system that everyone else bows to by valuing students and their potential, instead of judging on attendance.”

