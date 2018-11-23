Oyez - ITV's Alison Hammond joins search in Skegness for £76m Lottery winner

ITV's Alison Hammond has joined in the search in Skegness for the winner of an incredible £76m EuroMillions jackpot.

Yesterday, the zany presenter from the 'This Morning' programme was filmed with Skegness Town Crier Steve O'Dare outside the Hildreds Centre, encouraging shoppers to look and see if they have a Lottery ticket they may have forgotten about.

"Check your wallets because there is, in this area, a lottery ticket worth £76-william-million poinds," he cried.

And Alison joined him by screaming 'Yes!'.

Lottery bosses say the winning ticket was purchased in the Boston and Skegness constituency on Friday, November 2.

The news left people wondering if Skegness could be one of the luckiest areas in the country as it came just days after the announcement of a mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as ‘Mr B’ from Lincolnshire, who won over £580,000 without ever touching a ticket.

The man, who is a joiner by trade, won with a Lucky Dip which matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on October 23.

He told Lottery bosses he planned to buy a caravan at Skegness, which also attracted some advice on social media. Donald Shaw posted on Facebook: “There are some very nice sites, but watch out for the less nice!”

It also sparked a rush on ticket sales. Jamie Gretton commented on Facebook: “Noticed earlier loads are buying lotto tickets or checking them in shops.”

Anyone inspired to search their pockets or drawers has six months to find the latest winning ticket - which means the owner has until Wednesday May 1 next year to make their claim.