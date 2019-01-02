Over-50s invited to take ‘Time Out’ in Skegness

A new friendship group for people aged over 50 is to open in Skegness to combat isolation.

Residents are invited to take ‘Time Out’ and make new friends when the group launches on Thursday, January 10.

The Time Out Friendship Group will be run by the community for the community and everyone is welcome to take part and get involved Kathryn Locke, T.E.D. Friendship Co-ordinator

The group will meet at The Central Café, Barratt Court, in Lyndhurst Road, and is free to attend.

Refreshments will be available and people will be invited to have their say on what types of activities they would like to do.

Friendship groups are a great way to meet new people, make new friends and enjoy a wide range of social activities within friendly and safe surroundings.

Jackie Quinney, a founding member of the group, said: “We know how busy and stressful life can be these days, so the idea is for people to take time out from their everyday lives to enjoy conversation over a cuppa, forget about their worries, and take part in crafts and activities they enjoy or may like to learn.

“If you would like to meet new people, make new friends, and take part in a range of social activities, then please do come along and join us.

You will be made most welcome.”

Kathryn Locke, T.E.D. Friendship Co-ordinator said: “This is an exciting initiative for Skegness. Recent community engagement activities with both the residents of Barratt Court and the surrounding community has shown that there is a need for people to be able to come together in relaxed and friendly suroundings to enjoy conversation, crafts and refreshments.

“The Time Out Friendship Group will be run by the community for the community and everyone is welcome to take part and get involved.”

T.E.D. – Ageing Better in East Lindsey is part of the National Lottery funded Ageing Better programme set up by the Big Lottery Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the

UK.

Ageing Better aims to develop creative ways for older people to be actively involved in their local communities, helping to combat social isolation and loneliness. It is one of five major programmes set up by the Big Lottery Fund to test and learn from new approaches to designing services which aim to make people’s lives healthier and happier.

The T.E.D. programme is managed by Community Lincs a charity, based in Sleaford, which works throughout Lincolnshire to make a positive difference to the lives of individuals and communities in the region www.communitylincs.com