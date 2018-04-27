‘Outstanding’ recognition for Spilsby schools in Trust awards

Two Spilsby schools have had ‘Outstanding’ recognition in recent awards run by the David Ross Education Trust.

The Trust, which has a number of academies in the Skegness area, hosted its Inspiration Awards at a gala dinner at the Malcolm Arnold Academy in Northampton.

Kate Bishop, of Eresby School, Spilsby, received the Outstanding Teacher in Special Education Award. ANL-180427-162729001

Sponsored by Simply Education, the ceremony was a celebration of the outstanding work of exceptional teachers, teaching assistants and non-teaching staff across the Trust’s 34 academies.

King Edward V1 Academy, Spilsby, won Outstanding Academy Fundraising for the Inspiration Fund Award, sponsored by the David Ross Foundation.

The judges were impressed with King Edward VI Academy’s year-round commitment to fundraising and the variety of fundraising activities, from cake bakes and summer fayres to raffles and sponsored events. Staff at King Edward VI Academy have demonstrated innovative approaches to fundraising whilst engaging students, teachers, staff, parents and the wider community.

Outstanding Teacher in Special Education Award was won by Kate Bishop, of Eresby School, Spilsby. Judges were impressed with how Kate continually adapts her skills to meet the needs of her pupils, accommodating all their individual educational and care requirements. She constantly searches for innovative ideas and approaches, which she shares with the whole school teaching staff. As a result, her pupils have flourished and achieved their expected targets, often exceeding them with exceptional results.

All profits from the event went to the Trust’s Inspiration Fund, which is used to create thousands of opportunities for the Trust’s 12,000 students, to help them develop their passions and discover their talents.

Special guests included Sir Hugh Robertson, chair of the British Olympic Association, the event’s keynote speaker.

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “At the David Ross Education Trust, we encourage all of our colleagues to innovate in the pursuit of delivering excellent outcomes for our students.

“Our judging panel saw so many high-quality entries for these awards, and we couldn’t help but be impressed by the excellence shown from our teachers and colleagues across the Trust. Congratulations to all of our winners for their richly deserved awards.”

Parjeet Dhillon, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire Branch Manager of Simply Education, headline sponsor of the event, said: “Having worked closely with the David Ross Education Trust, we share their vision of providing every student with a world-class education. Simply Education is delighted to sponsor an event which honours the achievements of passionate and hard-working individuals within the education industry.”