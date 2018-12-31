Optimism for New Year in Skegness high street after Christmas sales

Sales were ‘generally up’ in the Skegness high street over the Christmas period, according to a local shopping centre.

Steve Andrews, manager of Hildreds Shopping Centre in Lumley Road, said tills were ringing in spite of the footfall being down.

Exact figures will not be available until next week, but Mr Andrews says he is optimistic for 2019.

“Christmas has been a mixed bag really,” he said.

“Footfall has been down but sales a generally up. which is good.

“I don’t have all of the figures in yet until around January 7, so we can compare Christmas with New Year, but preliminary reports are that it has been good for us, with many of the shops in the centre breaking records.”

This was in spite of the shopping centre closing on Boxing Day, when many people were hitting the sales after spending Christmas Day with friends and famiy.

“Boxing Day off was great because when we reopened on Thursday the centre was heaving,” said Mr Andrews.

“I have been told it was one of the best post Christmas days in quite a few years, especially for the luxury market - jewellery etc.”

Mr Andrews says he is ready for the challenges 2019 may bring. He said: “All in all I am optimistic for 2019 and I look forward to the challenges but also the opportunities that it will bring. My buzz word for 2019 will be out with competition and in with collaboration.”