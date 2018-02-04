Opticians staff in Skegness raise hundreds in memory of colleague

Staff at an opticians in Skegness have raised hundreds of pounds for charity in memory of a much-loved colleague.

Specsavers staff hosted a range of activities in memory of the store’s late director Stuart Hogg - raising £800 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Activities included a month-long raffle and a bake sale, during which the team brought in their best tray bakes for customers to enjoy.

As well as this, the store held a competition where both staff and customers could guess how many jelly beans were in a jar displayed at the reception. The winner was presented with the full jar of jelly beans.

Phillip Drake, store manager at Specsavers in Skegness, said: “I’m extremely proud of my team for how much they’ve raised for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Stuart was a much-loved member of the team, so raising money in his memory was the least we could do to help others that are in a similar position battling the disease.”

Money raised by the store will go towards providing support and information, and funding innovative research to help find breakthroughs that will change how pancreatic cancer is understood, diagnosed and treated.