Operation clean-up for mini police in Spilsby

It was operation clean-up for Spilsby Primary Axademy’s mini police when they returned to school after it was flooded over the weekend.

Headteacher Andy Clarke said they would be helping to get things ship-shape after rain water came in through the roof flooding two offices and the central foyer.

Spilsby Primary Academy has 11 mini police following elections attended by ACC Shaun West.

Lincolnshire Police is working with 119 primary schools countywide to recruit over 1,000 children into its Mini Police programme. Classmates elected those they believed would do the best job.

As a Mini Police officer, children receive their very own uniform and help others at school and people of all ages in their local community.

Mr Clarke said:: “There should have been 10 mimi police but we had 11 nominations and so we have an extra one. We will certainly get them involved in the clean-up.”

ACC Shaun West (centre) is pictured with the new recruits at Spilsby Primary Academy.