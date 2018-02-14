Opera helps those living with dementia in Skegness ‘live a great life’

Opera arrived by the sea when a group of talented performers visited a Skegness residential and nursing home for a series of unique and emotional sessions for residents.

Residents of Seacroft Court Care Home, all living with different stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s, took part in the workshops.

They were led by freelance musicians, who brought an array of skills with them - including a cellist and a flutist, along with percussion, opera singing, song writing and movement.

Opera by the Sea was a collaborative pilot project between Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, the Buckinghamshire-based Garsington Opera Company and the Lincolnshire Music Service. All have various community arms, which attract funding to help people learn, while stimulating others, through drama and song.

The musicians, who came from across the country, performed the

sessions at the home in Seacroft Esplanade with a group of around eight residents.

They combined visual effects with songs and poetry – all connected to the sea, engaging the residents to write their own material, to which tunes were also created.

Powerful story-telling was mixed with drama - encouraging residents to touch and smell seaside objects while singing.

Magna Vitae Cultural Project Co-ordinator, Katie-Louise Green said: “Magna Vitae as a trust stands for living a great life and in doing this, we are engaging with those living with dementia and helping them. This has been a unique project for us and an extension of our work in the community with people