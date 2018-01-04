ONE YEAR ON: Renewed appeal over death of Chase Tate

The Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) has launched a renewed witness appeal following the death of a young man near Alford almost one year ago.

The body of 23-year-old Chase Tate - also known as Chase North - died after being hit by a vehicle while walking on the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Ulceby, in the early hours of Saturday (January 7) last year.

He was struck and killed by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

An LRSP spokesman said: “Police have spoken to everyone they know who used that road on the morning Chase was killed.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out locally; however, officers have an open mind and believe someone may have information that will give the family of Chase answers as to what happened to their son that night.

“Do you know someone who was there that day but have not spoken to the police?

“Have you heard anything or been told something by someone who was there on the day?

“Have you any information you feel the police should know?”

• Contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 if you have any information.