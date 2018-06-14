One week left to buy an early bird ticket for Lou Fellingham concert in Alford

Contemporary Christian singer Lou Fellingham is in concert at St Wilfrid’s Church, Alford, in July.

An international singing star, she and her husband Nathan led the band Phatfish for almost two decades, writing and recording many albums while touring extensively throughout the UK, Canada, and America.

Lou is now a firmly-established solo artist in her own right with six albums to her name, TV appearances and many thousands of views on YouTube.

For her UK tour she will have a full band backing her.

Roger Culpin, who is promoting the event, said: “It’s a real coup for Alford to be able to put on a concert by an artist of this stature.”

The concert takes place on Friday July 20 and tickets are available from www.loufellingham.com/tickets.

Tickets cost £10 each (or just £8 if purchased before Wednesday June 20).