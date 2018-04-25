On-call firefighter from Skegness graduates

An on-call firefighter from Skegness has graduated at a passing out ceremony.

Shannon Turner joined 15 other gratuates at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s training facility at Waddinginton for the ceremony.

They will now join crews throughout Lincolnshire, including areas which are hoping to increase the size of their on-call teams, including Wragby, Brant Broughton and Horncastle.

Other new firefighters are James Lamyman (Horncastle), Shaun Keale (Wragby/Bardney), Jamie Warner (Wragby), Dean Hopper (Bourne), Joseph Blades (Market Rasen), Ashley Graham (Lincoln North), Robert Leafe (Brant Broughton), Calan Cooke (Leverton), Todd Wilson (Horncastle), Stephen Smith (Market Deeping), Aiden Currie (Lincoln South), Ross Leahy-Rodger (Market Rasen), Alex Parkin (Bourne), Simon Cornish (Grantham) and Jason Bennett-Wilson (Long Sutton).

Speaking following the passing out parade at the weekend, Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill said: “Completing the initial training is a real success for all of our new firefighters and we should not underestimate the amount of work and effort they have had to put in to get to this point.

“They will now join their colleagues around the county in protecting the communities of Lincolnshire and I wish them all the best for their future careers.”

On-call firefighters are usually at their normal place of work elsewhere or are at home when they receive a pager alert, but are ready to spring into immediate action to deal with a 999 incident. They are trained to deal with a range of emergencies, including fires, floods, road traffic collisions and chemical spillages amongst others.

Coun Nick Worth, executive member for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, said:

“Becoming an on-call firefighter is a real commitment, not only to the service, but also to the community as a whole.

“Our on-call firefighters are so important to the emergency capabilities of Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue as a whole.

“We would urge anyone interested to come forward, because there are still openings and opportunities to become involved in this exciting and rewarding occupation.”

If you think you’d like to become an on-call firefighter, please call us on 0800 3580 204 or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr.