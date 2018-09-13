Old brick pit’s new role as a holiday spot

An old brick pit bear Skegness is enjoying a new lease of life as a holiday destination after an overhaul of the site.

Grooby’s Pit, in Thorpe St Peter, is winning acclaim in its latest role as a caravan park.

An aerial view of the site.

The business is run by husband-and-wife team Neil and Tracy Murten, who bought the site in September 2011 after living in France for 10 years where they renovated numerous properties.

The site – a former brick pit named after its previous owner – had been left desolate for the previous eight years.

The couple knocked down the existing house and built a new one, while starting the business.

They launched a day fishery in March 2012 and then a caravan park in July of that year, later expanding it in size.

The adults only site has now gone on to be awarded five stars by Quality In Tourism and receive a 4-Pennant Gold award from the AA, picking up both of these accolades last month.

In addition to its regular pitches (and heated toilet and shower block, plus information and laundrette pod), there are ‘camping pods’ situated on private peninsulas to cater for the ‘glamping’ market.

Other work on the site has included the creation of a nursery lake last year.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback and we try to make sure all our customers have an enjoyable stay with us,” Neil said. “Our motto is ‘nothing is too much trouble’.”