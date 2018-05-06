Oh what a night!: Skegness’ volunteering heroes shine

A retired Skegness lifeboatman is the Coastal Community Awards Volunteer of the Year.

Brian Porter served 48 years as a volunteer on Skegness Lifeboat before retiring to near Poole in Dorset.

Young Volunteers/Fundraisersinner: Evie Toombes, with runners-up - Jack Corvill Lowndes of Wainfleet; and Magdalen Primary School Wainfleet. Photo: MSKP-270418-12 ANL-180430-132517001

His award was collected at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel by his son, James, who is also a lifeboat volunteer in Skegness.

James said: “I’m extremely proud of my dad. He was very excited to be nominated as being a volunteer was his life before he retired.

“I can remember being at the Lifeboat Station as a boy and now I’m following in his footsteps.”

Other runners-up in the category, sponsored by Natterjack ltd, were Ft Lt Simon Withnall (Air Cadets) and Claire Millet (Employment website for Skegness).

Fundraiser of the Year joint winners Sarah Mochan (Cycling without Age) and Tess and Glenn (Beach Mobility). Photo: MSKP-270418-19. ANL-180430-101256001

The Skegness Lifeboat crew were back in the spotlight when they were awarded the Annual Special Achievement for the Community Award.

Coxwain Richard Watson said he was very proud of his crew and impressed with the other volunteers being rewarded that night.

“The RNLI will be celebrating its 190th anniversary next year but some of the volunteers here tonight are new to it.

“There is a real mix of people. Everyone should try volunteering. You’ll get something out of it - it’ll enhance your life.”

Carer of the Year was won by inner: Claire Millet with runners up Keeta Disney (helpful neighbour) and Michael Moody, Cameron Easton, Josh Cuppleditch, Malcom Pates and Craig Law of the A52 snowbound recovery boysand Keeta Disney. Photo: MSKP-270418-27 ANL-180430-102130001

Compere for the event, run by the Grosvenor House Hotel in conjunction with Coastal Sound, was town crier Steve O’Dare and the awards were presented by Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes.

Following a three-course meal there was entertainment by magic act Spellbound.

The Mayor’s auction raised £235 for his charities - the RNLI and Alzheimer Research. Another auction of art and proceeds of the evening raised £900 for St Barnabus Hospice and Home Team.

Winners were:

Annual Special Achievement for the Community Award winners The Skegness Lifeboat Crew. Photo: MSKP-270418-35 ANL-180430-102646001

Young Volunteers/Fundraisers (Sponsored by Click Ink Ltd) – Winner: Evie Toombes, a GB Para rider who uses horses as her therapy for the form of spinabifida she suffers causing leg weakness and bladderand bowel problemsand raises awareness of the disease. Runners-up - Jack Corvill Lowndes of Wainfleet; and Magdalen Primary School Wainfleet.

Fundraiser of the Year (Sponsored by Coastalsound) – Joint winners Tess and Glenn (Beach Mobility) and Sarah Mochan (Cycling without Age).

Carer of the Year (Sponsored by Skegness Standard) - Winner: Claire Millet (Employment website for Skegness). Runners-up Keeta Disney (helpful neighbour) and Michael Moody, Cameron Easton, Josh Cuppleditch, Malcom Pates and Craig Law (A52 snowbound recovery boys).

Social or Community Team Award (Sponsored by Coastalsound) - Winner: Kareem Ibrahim and EDC (Dance crew and organiser). Runner-up - Lisa Jay (Dance Group)

Social or Community Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored by Ingoldmells Beach Resort Ltd) - Angie Hill (Much-loved member of staff at The Richmond School in Skegness, now deceased). Runners-up - Kareem Ibrahim; Michael Moody, Cameron Easton, Josh Cuppleditch, Malcom Pates and Craig Law (A52 snowbound recovery boys).

Annual Special Achievement for the Community Award (Donated jointly by Coastalsound and The Grosvenor House Hotel) - The Skegness Lifeboat Crew

The Social or Community Volunteer of the Year was won by Angie Hill, a much-loved member of staff at The Richmond School in Skegness, who sadly died. The award was collected by her husband Gary (left) and her son George (right) Photo: MSKP-270418-32 ANL-180430-103357001