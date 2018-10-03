UPDATE: TV ghost hunter Nick Groff says living in ‘Skegness Hell House’ was ‘intense and really tough’

An abandoned home near Skegness - believed to be haunted it has been dubbed a ‘Hell house’ - is to feature in a TV show tomorrow (Thursday).

Paranormal Lockdown UK was originally scheduled to be screened last week, but presenter Nick Groff tweeted ahead of the show that ‘something spooky’ had happened with ‘technical issues’ which meant the episode was postponed.

The episode will feature Groff and fellow investigator Katrina Weidman locking themselves in the unoccupied house near Skegness for 72 hours.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, the former Ghost Adventures star said the house is a ‘very interesting location with a good amount of history in the area’.

He added: “I was excited to investigate the Hell House after hearing all the accounts of hauntings. Living in the house for 72hrs was intense and really tough. Glad we could help shed light on the paranormal for the family.”

It believed the house is currently unoccupied, but the family that previously lived there claimed to have been ‘tormented’ for decades by spirits.

Nick Groff pictured during his investigation at the house.

Paranormal Lockdown UK will be screened on QuestRed (freeview digital channel 38). It can also be streamed live on QuestRed’s website.

