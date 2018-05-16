OAP’s ‘Freedom Ride’ around coast using pass bus heads to Skegness

A pensioner who is taking a ticket to ride to England’s coastal towns using his bus pass is planning to make a stop in Skegness.

Logan Pemberton, of Plymouth, set off on a charitable event named The Freedom Ride on Monday.

He is currently circumnavigating the country using his newly acquired bus pass.

All funds raised will go towards the community work of two Plymouth churches, Compton Methodist and St Paul’s, Durnford Street and Moseley Wesleyan Holiness Church, Birmingham.

The pensioner will be stopping to visit communities in the local area that he arrives in at the end of each day. He will be stopping in Skegness on June 6.

An accomplished chef and community worker, Logan said: “I hope to engage with people in each area I visit and to offer my

assistance in some way. In return, all I will ask is for a meal and bed for the night.

“For some years, I have been carrying the thought of using this hard-earned government gift of a bus pass to travel our beautiful country on a fund-raising mission to help finance valuable community outreach projects.”

He went on to say: “Now more than ever, we need to engage with and support young people. St Paul’s offers a parents and toddlers group and youth club and Compton Church offers a primary age youth club. Moseley Church in Birmingham runs a food bank offering free hot meal and tinned goods to those marginalised in their local area.”

Born in St Kitts, West Indies 1953, Logan came to 1960’s England as a seven-year-old to live in Birmingham. He travelled abroad extensively as Royal Navy Personnel to Germany, the South Atlantic, Vietnam and Egypt.

Now a much-loved member of Plymouth’s community, Logan has been a youth worker, children and families worker and lay pastor offering help and support to many of all ages.

The Freedom Ride has a Just Giving site and you can follow Logan’s adventure on www.loganpembertonfreedomride.wordpress.com and www.facebook.com/LoganPembertonFreedomRide