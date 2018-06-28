‘No compensation’ to woman assaulted by her father

Magistrates refused to order any compensation against a 72-year-old Alford man who admitted assaulting his daughter as she tried to get into his house, because ‘she put herself into that situation.’

Ray Farrey of Sutton Road, Markby, admitted assaulting Karen Farrey by beating when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (June 27).

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said there was an ongoing civil dispute between Mr and Mrs Farrey and their daughter Karen and on June 9, Miss Farrey, together with a police community support officer, had gone to her parents’ house to collect some of her belongings.

Ms Stace said her parents refused to let her into the house and Miss Farrey alleged that her father ‘lunged towards her’ and ‘trapped her head in a headlock’ until the police officer managed to separate the two.

Ms Stace said she was left with small cuts and minor bleeding following the assault.

Farrey told the police he could not remember what had happened ‘as everyone was pushing and shoving’.

Mitigating, Suleman Baig said Farrey, who owns a caravan park, did not intend to cause any injuries but only to prevent her going into the property.

He said Miss Farrey’s parents did not know she was coming, as there is an agreement in force that she can only do so if they are told in advance.

He said the plan had been that Mr and Mrs Farrey would identify Miss Farrey’s belongings to the PCSO and he would then ensure Miss Farrey only removed those items.

“However,” he said “Miss Farrey let herself into the house with her own key.”

He said Farrey accepted ‘he did not react well’ but had intended only to stop her going in.

Mr Farrey, and Mrs Farrey (who was in the public gallery), both broke down in tears as the magistrates imposed a nine month conditional discharge, saying it was a ‘very sad situation’ but that they were not going to make any order for compensation to Miss Farrey as ‘she put herself into that situation’.

The magistrates also refused to make a restraining order against Farrey in relation to his daughter, but did order him to pay £105 in costs and charges.