NHS staff and patients to celebrate ‘Experience of Care Week’

NHS staff, patients and their families and carers are to celebrate the work to improve their experiences of care across health and social care services in Lincolnshire East CCG area during ‘Experience of Care Week’ 2018.

The celebration week, from April 23-27, will put experience of care in the spotlight and give people the opportunity to share and celebrate work going on locally to better improve their experiences of health and care services.

The week will include a series of online activities and events to help promote experiences of care.

Many patients tell Lincolnshire East CCG that they value the opportunity to provide feedback to the services they commission.

Any information that is obtained is used to enhance services and the care provided by the CCG.

By taking part in Experience of Care Week, the CCG would like to highlight the work done to make patients’ experiences as positive as possible.

Kath Evans, NHS England Experience of Care Lead, said: “The focus of the week is about celebrating local work as well as sharing it nationally and internationally too.

“The week started some really interesting conversations last year, reaching more than 67 million people through more than 10,000 tweets and other social media activity.

“Social media is key to bringing the week alive and we encourage staff, patients and families and carers to join in using the hashtag #ExpofCare.”